Ankara Says Plans to Process, Send Russian Grain to Countries in Need for Free

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) Turkey plans to process Russian wheat and then send it to countries in need for free, Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Vahit Kirisci said on Tuesday.

"We will now use our own unloaded capacities.

After processing the free wheat, which we will receive from Russia, at our own factories, we will send it to the least developed countries. The desire of our president (Recep Tayyip Erdogan) is that the wheat that we receive for free is given away in the form of flour for free," Kirisci told reporters.