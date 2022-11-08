UrduPoint.com

Ankara Says Plans To Process, Send Russian Grain To Countries In Need For Free

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Ankara Says Plans to Process, Send Russian Grain to Countries in Need for Free

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) Turkey plans to process Russian wheat and then send it to countries in need for free, Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Vahit Kirisci said on Tuesday.

"We will now use our own unloaded capacities.

After processing the free wheat, which we will receive from Russia, at our own factories, we will send it to the least developed countries. The desire of our president (Recep Tayyip Erdogan) is that the wheat that we receive for free is given away in the form of flour for free," Kirisci told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey Agriculture Tayyip Erdogan From Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

realme Drops the Wish Come True Anthem co-created ..

Realme Drops the Wish Come True Anthem co-created with Raamis for the 11.11 Sale ..

12 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives New Ukrainian Ambas ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives New Ukrainian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

14 minutes ago
 OIC at Ifrane Conference: Media Helps Early Expos ..

OIC at Ifrane Conference: Media Helps Early Exposure of the Plight of the Vulne ..

17 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs shares its corporate excellence expe ..

Dubai Customs shares its corporate excellence experience with Dubai Culture

42 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs fully prepared to support Qatar Word ..

Dubai Customs fully prepared to support Qatar Word Cup 2022 fans

46 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to further strengthen t ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to further strengthen their multidimensional partners ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.