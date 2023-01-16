UrduPoint.com

Ankara Says Ready To Mediate Establishing Lasting Peace Between Russia-Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2023 | 08:05 PM

Ankara Says Ready to Mediate Establishing Lasting Peace Between Russia-Ukraine

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told on Monday Russian President Vladimir Putin that Ankara is ready to play the role of a mediator to establish lasting peace between Moscow and Kiev

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told on Monday Russian President Vladimir Putin that Ankara is ready to play the role of a mediator to establish lasting peace between Moscow and Kiev.

Earlier in the day, , the Kremlin said that Putin and Erdogan held a telephone conversation, during which they discussed, among other things, the situation around Ukraine and the exchange of prisoners.

"President Erdogan has confirmed that Turkey is ready to assume the role of moderator and mediator to establish lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine," the Turkish presidency said in a statement.

Related Topics

Exchange Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Ankara Kiev Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

Novel spray could prevent COVID-19 infection devel ..

Novel spray could prevent COVID-19 infection developed

1 minute ago
 Implementation of CCP laws can cut prices by 30pc: ..

Implementation of CCP laws can cut prices by 30pc: Rahat Kaunain

1 minute ago
 Greece's last king Constantine laid to rest at for ..

Greece's last king Constantine laid to rest at former royal cemetery

1 minute ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi condemns killing of ex-SCBA ..

President Dr Arif Alvi condemns killing of ex-SCBA president Latif Afridi

1 minute ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) suspends ECP's arrest ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) suspends ECP's arrest warrants of Imran Khan

1 minute ago
 First Russian university to obtain the right to as ..

First Russian university to obtain the right to assess the potential of inventio ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.