Ankara Says Ready to Mediate Establishing Lasting Peace Between Russia-Ukraine

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told on Monday Russian President Vladimir Putin that Ankara is ready to play the role of a mediator to establish lasting peace between Moscow and Kiev.

Earlier in the day, , the Kremlin said that Putin and Erdogan held a telephone conversation, during which they discussed, among other things, the situation around Ukraine and the exchange of prisoners.

"President Erdogan has confirmed that Turkey is ready to assume the role of moderator and mediator to establish lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine," the Turkish presidency said in a statement.