Ankara Says Sweden Failed To Fulfill Obligations To Extradite Terrorists To Turkey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Ankara Says Sweden Failed to Fulfill Obligations to Extradite Terrorists to Turkey

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday that Sweden had not yet fulfilled its obligation to extradite terrorists to Turkey, in this regard, Ankara cannot approve the application for NATO membership.

"The extradition of terrorists to Turkey as part of the fight against terrorism is a natural consequence of this memorandum of understanding (for the membership of Sweden and Finland in NATO, signed in Madrid). Everyone should see this, we are waiting for implementation. As long as terrorists are supported, obligations are not fulfilled, and (weapons) export restrictions continue, every sane person sees that Turkey cannot say yes in any case, and they should see it too. Unfortunately, not enough specific steps have been taken on these issues so far, especially by Sweden," Akar said, as quoted by his press service.

