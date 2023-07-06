Ankara Says Sweden Needs to Prove Its Fight Against Terrorism to Join NATO

Sweden needs to prove through actions, not just legislative reforms, a change in its approach to fighting terrorism in order to become a NATO member, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Sweden needs to prove through actions, not just legislative reforms, a change in its approach to fighting terrorism in order to become a NATO member, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Thursday.

"Sweden has taken steps in terms of legislative changes, but legislative changes must be reflected in practice," Fidan told a press conference following the fifth meeting of the Permanent Joint Mechanism between Turkey, Finland and Sweden held at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Changes in the law are meaningless as long as organizations such as the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Turkey considers a terrorist organization, "continue their demonstrations on the streets of Sweden" and are able to recruit personnel and gain access to financial resources, the Turkish foreign minister added.

He also noted that a country that wants to join NATO should not sanction the import of military equipment to Turkey, its future partner in the alliance.

Earlier in the day, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he would convene a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Vilnius on July 10 to discuss Sweden's NATO membership bid.

Stoltenberg added that Turkey will not be able to ratify Sweden's NATO membership before the Vilnius summit, which will be held on July 11-12. The secretary general said that hopefully the sides will reach a political decision before the event.

In addition, Stoltenberg said that Ankara still had certain requirements for Stockholm before ratifying its NATO membership, despite some progress made during recent talks in Brussels.

Sweden and Finland submitted their applications to join the alliance in May 2022, soon after Russia launched the special military operation in Ukraine. In April, Finland's application was ratified by all 30 members of the alliance. Sweden's application is still pending approval by Hungary and Turkey, with the accession process stalled in part due to two controversial Quran-burning demonstrations in Stockholm. The latest took place last Wednesday, the first day of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha, when a copy of the Quran was burned outside Stockholm's main mosque in a demonstration authorized by the police.