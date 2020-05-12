Ankara Says to Keep Borders Open for Tourists by Launching COVID-19 Health Certificates

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Turkey will not shut borders for foreign tourists despite the coronavirus pandemic, launching a special program of health certificates for this crucial industry to ensure the safety of guests and staff, the minister of culture and tourism said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the country unveiled its Healthy Tourism Certification Program, which will include a range of measures to ensure safety of passengers and employees as well as precautions at relevant facilities and transport.

"We act with a sense of responsibility, so that both our citizens and our guests who arrive in the country feel comfortable during their visit. There is a proverb about the hospitality of the Turkish people: 'We do not lock our doors.' We are always guided by this principle and will continue to take necessary steps based on it," Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

He added that pandemic protocols and certification processes had been developed separately for international airports, domestic airlines, highways and tourism facilities. The certification of hotels is due to start this month.

By June 1, the Turkish authorities will publish a list of certified facilities.

"The launch of this certification program implies that Turkey intends to play a leading role in getting the tourism sector back to normal. Today, global quarantine measures, which have led to unprecedented consequences around the world, are gradually easing; and it is the tourism sector that plays a vital role in returning the society to normal," he added.

According to the ministry, the certification, which will be conducted with the participation of the ministries of interior and foreign affairs as well as leaders of the tourism sector, will ensure the highest control over safety measures.