Ankara Says Turkey Received US Guarantees For Russian Agro Products To Enter Markets

Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Ankara Says Turkey Received US Guarantees for Russian Agro Products to Enter Markets

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) Turkey has received US guarantees on the entry of Russian agricultural products to global markets and urged Washington to make it public, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Tuesday.

"In conversations with our American partners, we received guarantees that there would be no obstacles for Russian (agricultural) products to enter (global) markets, we proposed to make this public in order to remove questions," Kalin told the A Haber broadcaster.

Commenting in the future of the grain deal, he said that Ankara had not received any clear response from Moscow, but expressed the hope that it would be prolonged for six months or a year.

