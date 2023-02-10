Ankara Says Turkey, Sweden Held Talks Amid Tensions Over NATO Membership

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Swedish counterpart, Tobias Billstrom, discussed over the phone the consequences of the devastating earthquakes in southeastern Turkey, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The phone call took place amid increased tensions between Turkey and Sweden, caused by a series of Quran-burning incidents in Europe in January. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that Ankara can block Sweden's bid to join NATO.

"Today (February 9), Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had a telephone conversation with Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias BillstrÃ¶m. During the conversation, the situation in the regions affected by the earthquake in our country and the provided assistance were discussed," the ministry said in a statement.

Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership on May 18, 2022. Turkey initially blocked the process for considering these applications, but in late June, Turkey, Sweden and Finland signed a security memorandum that was supposed to take into account Ankara's concerns, including the extradition of Kurdish activists. To date, Sweden and Finland's applications have not been ratified by two countries out of 30 ” Hungary and Turkey.

On Monday, parts of Turkey and Syria were rattled by a series of devastating earthquakes and aftershocks that killed more than 18,000 people and collapsed thousands of homes. Sweden is among many nations that provided assistance to Turkey.