Ankara Says Turkish Forces to Leave When Idlib Becomes Safe for Syrians - Lavrentyev

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Ankara has assured Russia that Turkish forces would leave Syria once the province of Idlib was safe for Syrians, Russia's special presidential representative for Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev, told Sputnik.

"This issue has always been raised by Russia and we have a confirmation from Turkey on this. As soon as it is safe for Syrians to live there and the hotbed of terrorism is eliminated, Turkish forces will be ready to leave Idlib," Lavrentyev said.