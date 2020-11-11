UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ankara Says Turkish Forces To Leave When Idlib Becomes Safe For Syrians - Lavrentyev

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 05:17 PM

Ankara Says Turkish Forces to Leave When Idlib Becomes Safe for Syrians - Lavrentyev

Ankara has assured Russia that Turkish forces would leave Syria once the province of Idlib was safe for Syrians, Russia's special presidential representative for Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev, told Sputnik

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Ankara has assured Russia that Turkish forces would leave Syria once the province of Idlib was safe for Syrians, Russia's special presidential representative for Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev, told Sputnik.

"This issue has always been raised by Russia and we have a confirmation from Turkey on this. As soon as it is safe for Syrians to live there and the hotbed of terrorism is eliminated, Turkish forces will be ready to leave Idlib," Lavrentyev said.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Turkey Idlib Ankara From

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Bahraini ..

4 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Polish President on Indep ..

4 minutes ago

ADNOC launches Virtual Energy Centre

4 minutes ago

Babar Azam is just six point-away from Dawid Malan ..

7 minutes ago

At least four injured in IED blast in a non-Muslim ..

14 minutes ago

Welsh trade delegation attends virtual ADIPEC 2020

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.