Ankara Says Turkish Plane With Medical Aid to Help Fight COVID-19 Took Off for Venezuela

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) A plane carrying medical supplies has departed from Ankara to Venezuela to help combat the coronavirus pandemic per Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's directives, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"A Turkish Armed Forces aircraft carrying medical supplies arranged by the Health Ministry upon the directives of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for protection against the coronavirus outbreak took off from the Ankara Etimesgut Airbase for Venezuela," the ministry wrote on Twitter, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

The boxes with medical supplies also have an inscription a message for the Venezuelan people saying "after hopelessness, there is so much hope, and after darkness, there is the much brighter sun," quoting the words of 13th-century Sufi poet Jalaluddin Rumi.

In total, Ankara has sent medical supplies to nearly 140 countries amid the coronavirus pandemic.