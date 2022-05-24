UrduPoint.com

Ankara Says Will Discuss NATO Membership With Sweden, Finland In Turkish Capital On May 25

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2022 | 05:15 PM

Turkey will hold consultations with the delegations of Sweden and Finland on the Nordic states' NATO membership in Ankara on May 25, the Turkish foreign ministry said on Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) Turkey will hold consultations with the delegations of Sweden and Finland on the Nordic states' NATO membership in Ankara on May 25, the Turkish foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"Consultations on the NATO membership applications of Sweden and Finland will be held in Ankara on Wednesday, 25 May 2022 between our delegation headed by Ambassador İbrahim Kalın, Presidential Spokesperson and Ambassador Sedat Önal, Deputy Foreign Minister, and the Swedish and Finnish Delegations headed by Mr.

Oscar Stenström, State Secretary, Office of the Prime Ministry of Sweden and Mr. Jukka Salovaara, Permanent State Secretary of Finland respectively," the ministry said.

Turkish Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, in turn, told reporters that there is a need for a written agreement with Finland and Sweden that they will stop their support for terrorism in order to start discussing their NATO membership.

