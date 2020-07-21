Turkey wants to contribute to the implementation of Niger's plan on the country's development, transportation industry, energy and construction, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Turkey wants to contribute to the implementation of Niger's plan on the country's development, transportation industry, energy and construction, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

Niger is the second stop on Cavusoglu's three-nation West African tour. On Monday, he visited Togo and is expected to conclude the trip with Equatorial Guinea.

"We would like to make a contribution to Niger's development in the areas of transportation, construction, energy, mining and agriculture," Cavusoglu said at a press conference after talks with Nigerien President Issoufou Mahamadou, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

According to the Turkish foreign minister, they also raised the issue of cooperation in the fight against terrorism, given the impact of the fragile situation in war-torn Libya, Niger's northern neighbor.

Cavusoglu added that Turkey and Niger were expected to sign agreements on military cooperation, sports and youth during his visit.