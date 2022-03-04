Ankara Seeks to Hold Talks Between Top Russian, Ukrainian Diplomats at Antalya Forum

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Ankara intends to initiate a meeting between the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine at a diplomatic forum in Antalya with the consent of the parties, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday.

"We would like to bring together Russian Foreign Minister (Sergey) Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpartm (Dmytro) Kulebam at a diplomatic forum in Antalya, if conditions permit and there is agreement between the parties," Cavusoglu said, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.