Ankara Sees Clear Remarks From US, EU On Ensuring Russian Grain Access To World Markets

Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Ankara Sees Clear Remarks From US, EU on Ensuring Russian Grain Access to World Markets

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) Turkey has seen clear statements from the US and the EU that there will not be any further obstacles for Russian grain to enter world markets, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday.

Cavusoglu said on Saturday that the United Nations and Turkey had found ways of bringing Russian agri-food to the global market.

"Although Russian agricultural products were not subject to sanctions, there are obstacles in terms of logistics, ship insurance and payments. The fact that there will not be such obstacles, we saw in clear statements from the US and the EU," Cavusoglu told reporters in Tokyo.

