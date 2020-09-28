(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) Turkey considers it unnecessary to deploy either its military or opposition fighters from Syria to the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, which is currently the site of a reignited conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Yasin Aktay, an aide to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, told Sputnik on Monday.

Previously, Armenian Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toghanyan told Sputnik in an interview that Turkey had sent Syrian militants to take part in the conflict.

"I think that Turkey will not participate [in the conflict] with its military strength, there is no need for that, technical assistance is enough. But the road is open if the need arises," Aktay said.

"Why does Turkey need to send Syrian fighters? There is no need for that," the aide added.