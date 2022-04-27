UrduPoint.com

Ankara Sees No Problems In Defense Cooperation With Russia Amid Situation In Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Ankara Sees No Problems in Defense Cooperation With Russia Amid Situation in Ukraine

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) Turkey is not experiencing problems in defense industry cooperation with Russia because of the situation in Ukraine, it hopes that there will be no problems, Ismail Demir, the head of the Turkish Defense Industry Directorate, said.

"At the moment, we have no problems in cooperation with Russia in the defense industry due to the situation in Ukraine, we hope that there will be none. Turkey is a country that plays a mediating role in the current situation, is making efforts for an early ceasefire," Demir said in an interview with TRT Haber.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Turkey Industry

Recent Stories

Rana Tanveer takes notice of Pak students issues s ..

Rana Tanveer takes notice of Pak students issues studying in China

14 minutes ago
 FIA gives clean chit to its former director genera ..

FIA gives clean chit to its former director general in three inquiries

14 minutes ago
 Putin to Guterres: Problem Arose After 2014 Coup i ..

Putin to Guterres: Problem Arose After 2014 Coup in Ukraine

14 minutes ago
 UN General Assembly adopts resolution pushing stat ..

UN General Assembly adopts resolution pushing states to justify veto use

16 minutes ago
 Putin Says Guterres Misled About Humanitarian Corr ..

Putin Says Guterres Misled About Humanitarian Corridors in Ukraine, They Are Wor ..

16 minutes ago
 UN Secretariat Not Authorized to Conduct Investiga ..

UN Secretariat Not Authorized to Conduct Investigations on Ukraine - Guterres

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.