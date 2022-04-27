Ankara Sees No Problems in Defense Cooperation With Russia Amid Situation in Ukraine

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) Turkey is not experiencing problems in defense industry cooperation with Russia because of the situation in Ukraine, it hopes that there will be no problems, Ismail Demir, the head of the Turkish Defense Industry Directorate, said.

"At the moment, we have no problems in cooperation with Russia in the defense industry due to the situation in Ukraine, we hope that there will be none. Turkey is a country that plays a mediating role in the current situation, is making efforts for an early ceasefire," Demir said in an interview with TRT Haber.