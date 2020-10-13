UrduPoint.com
Ankara Sees Parties To Karabakh Conflicts Unwilling To Work Within UN - Cavusoglu

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 05:10 PM

Ankara Sees Parties to Karabakh Conflicts Unwilling to Work Within UN - Cavusoglu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Ankara welcomes calls for the peaceful resolution of a conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh but is not seeing calls to solve the situation within the resolutions of the UN General Assembly, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Tuesday.

"We believe that the international community's calls [for resolution] are reasonable, nobody wants war. But there are no calls to resolve the Karabakh issue within the resolutions of the UN General Assembly ....When it concerns Karabakh, nobody is calling for Armenia to leave it. The international community must do it," Cavusoglu told a press conference.

