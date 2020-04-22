Ankara Slams Le Drian for Covering Up COVID-19 Crisis in France After Critical Interview

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Wednesday pushed back against criticism of Ankara's foreign policy by French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, saying that the top French diplomat is only trying to conceal France's own dire situation caused by COVID-19 pandemic

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Wednesday pushed back against criticism of Ankara's foreign policy by French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, saying that the top French diplomat is only trying to conceal France's own dire situation caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, French Le Monde newspaper published an interview with Le Drian where he chided Turkey for purchasing Russian S-400 air defense systems, interference in the Libyan armed conflict, as well as alleged attempts to use illegal migration as a tool to blackmail the European Union.

"By targeting Turkey in his interview with 'Le Monde' newspaper, French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian is trying to cover up the desperate situation that France is facing due to the coronavirus crisis. It appears that the help extended by Turkey during these dark times as a true friend has created discomfort in France who could not help its European neighbours during their most difficult days," the ministry's spokesman Hami Aksoy said in a statement.

The spokesman went on to accuse Paris of supporting terrorist organizations operating in Syria, backing Khalifa Haftar who is fighting against the internationally recognized government in Libya, and undermining the Cypriot peace process.

"Our recommendation to France is to focus primarily on maintaining the health of the French and European people, and relieving their wounds in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak. French Government, by pulling away from its ambition for competition, must give up seeing Turkey as a threat for Europe's welfare and security," Aksoy concluded.

In recent years Turkey's relationship with the Western countries has soured due to a lack of agreement on multiple issues of global politics, including mass migration to Europe, the solutions for conflicts in Syria and Libya, and the status of Cyprus' Exclusive Economic Zone.