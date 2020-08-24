UrduPoint.com
Ankara Slams Planned Greek Military Exercise Near Turkish Drilling Vessel In Mediterranean

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 11:30 PM

Greece's naval exercise that are planned to be held in the Eastern Mediterranean this week in the area where the Turkish research vessel Oruc Reis is conducting seismic exploration is incompatible with maritime rules and increases tensions in the region, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Greece's naval exercise that are planned to be held in the Eastern Mediterranean this week in the area where the Turkish research vessel Oruc Reis is conducting seismic exploration is incompatible with maritime rules and increases tensions in the region, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Greece announced plans to hold military drills in the Eastern Mediterranean from Tuesday to Thursday.

"Minister Akar described the Greek exercise in the area partially covering the district of operation of research vessel Oruc Reis as the action incompatible with good neighborly relations and shipping regulations, jeopardizing its safety and increasing tensions," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The Turkish-Greek tensions escalated earlier in August after Turkey's Oruc Reis research vessel began exploration drilling in Greek-claimed waters in the Mediterranean. On Sunday, Turkey announced the extension of seismic exploration in the area until Thursday. Greece considers this territory to be its exclusive economic zone.

Greece has mobilized its armed forces to high alert and vowed to protect its sovereign rights by all necessary means.

