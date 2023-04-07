ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Ankara plans to engage in active negotiations with Stockholm on Sweden's NATO membership application after the presidential election in Turkey, a source told Sputnik on Thursday, adding that talks may be held in early June.

"As you know, Turkey is entering the pre-election period, the May 14 elections are on the main agenda. But the negotiation process (on Sweden's membership in NATO) will continue.

After the election, perhaps in early June there will be another round of consultations," the source familiar with negotiations said.

When asked about Sweden's perspectives of joining NATO, the source said that "everything will depend on Stockholm's next steps."

"The leadership, the members of the alliance are aware of our demands for the fight against terrorism and the extradition of persons who pose a threat to our country. If our requests are satisfied, the process will accelerate," the source added.