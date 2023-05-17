UrduPoint.com

Ankara Summons German Ambassador Over Detention Of Journalists - Turkish Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2023 | 09:43 PM

Ankara Summons German Ambassador Over Detention of Journalists - Turkish Foreign Ministry

The Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned the German ambassador in Ankara on Wednesday over the detention of Turkish journalists in Germany's Frankfurt

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) The Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned the German ambassador in Ankara on Wednesday over the detention of Turkish journalists in Germany's Frankfurt.

"Necessary initiatives have been taken (by Turkish authorities) in Germany, and our strong reaction has been conveyed to the German Ambassador in Ankara, who was summoned to our Ministry today," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said that journalists of the Sabah newspaper's Frankfurt bureau were detained earlier in the day without any reason, calling the move an act of persecution and intimidation against the Turkish media.

"We strongly condemn this. We expect the immediate release of journalists who became the target of an unsubstantiated denunciation by a member of FETÖ (the organization of Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen, considered criminal in Turkey) due to their news covering the activities of the terrorist organization FETÖ in Germany," the statement read.

The statement added that these "actions of Germany, which tries to lecture the world on freedom of the press and freedom of expression," show how Berlin applies a double standards policy.

Earlier in the day, the European editor-in-chief of the Turkish daily Sabah and another senior staff journalist were reportedly detained by the police in Frankfurt.

Related Topics

Terrorist World Police Turkey German Germany Frankfurt Berlin Ankara Criminals Media

Recent Stories

Russia's Inflation in Annual Terms Up to 2.34% on ..

Russia's Inflation in Annual Terms Up to 2.34% on May 15 - Economic Development ..

5 minutes ago
 UN Welcomes Decision to Extend Black Sea Grain Dea ..

UN Welcomes Decision to Extend Black Sea Grain Deal - Guterres

3 minutes ago
 Two active terrorists killed in Bannu's IBO: ISPR

Two active terrorists killed in Bannu's IBO: ISPR

3 minutes ago
 Two active terrorists killed in Bannu IBO: ISPR

Two active terrorists killed in Bannu IBO: ISPR

3 minutes ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) set dead ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) set deadline for Sindh LG winners to c ..

6 minutes ago
 Rallies in support of Pakistan Army, Frontier Corp ..

Rallies in support of Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps held

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.