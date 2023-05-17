Ankara Summons German Ambassador Over Detention of Journalists - Turkish Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) The Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned the German ambassador in Ankara on Wednesday over the detention of Turkish journalists in Germany's Frankfurt.

"Necessary initiatives have been taken (by Turkish authorities) in Germany, and our strong reaction has been conveyed to the German Ambassador in Ankara, who was summoned to our Ministry today," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said that journalists of the Sabah newspaper's Frankfurt bureau were detained earlier in the day without any reason, calling the move an act of persecution and intimidation against the Turkish media.

"We strongly condemn this. We expect the immediate release of journalists who became the target of an unsubstantiated denunciation by a member of FETÖ (the organization of Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen, considered criminal in Turkey) due to their news covering the activities of the terrorist organization FETÖ in Germany," the statement read.

The statement added that these "actions of Germany, which tries to lecture the world on freedom of the press and freedom of expression," show how Berlin applies a double standards policy.

Earlier in the day, the European editor-in-chief of the Turkish daily Sabah and another senior staff journalist were reportedly detained by the police in Frankfurt.