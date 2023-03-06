US Ambassador to Ankara Jeff Flake was summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry in connection with the visit of US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley to Syria, a diplomatic source in Ankara told Sputnik

Earlier, Reuters reported that Gen. Milley had made an unannounced visit to a US military base in Syria on Saturday.

According to the agency, as part of his trip, Milley planned to assess the almost eight years of US efforts to combat the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), as well as measures to protect US military personnel in the Arab Republic.

"US Ambassador to Ankara Jeff Flake was summoned to the foreign ministry today regarding the visit of US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley to northeastern Syria on March 4, 2023, and explanations were requested regarding this visit," the source said.