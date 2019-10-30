UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ankara Summons US Ambassador Over Resolution Recognizing Armenian Genocide - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 01:11 PM

Ankara Summons US Ambassador Over Resolution Recognizing Armenian Genocide - Reports

US Ambassador to Ankara David Satterfield has been summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry over the US House of Representatives' recently passed resolution recognizing and condemning the Armenian genocide, the Anadolu news agency reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) US Ambassador to Ankara David Satterfield has been summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry over the US House of Representatives' recently passed resolution recognizing and condemning the Armenian genocide, the Anadolu news agency reported on Wednesday.

The resolution was passed by a 405-11 vote.

Turkey has repeatedly denied accusations of committing the genocide, claiming that both Armenians and Turks were victims of the violence.

Related Topics

Resolution Vote David Ankara

Recent Stories

2 minutes ago

Famous filmmaker Khwaja Khurshid remembered on dea ..

55 seconds ago

Thai Prime Minister Seeking to Restore Suspended U ..

7 minutes ago

Four die, eight injured as tractor trolley falls i ..

7 minutes ago

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi for enhancin ..

7 minutes ago

Akbar-ur-Rehman and Naveed Malik hit tons, Hassan ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.