Ankara Summons US Ambassador Over Resolution Recognizing Armenian Genocide - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

US Ambassador to Ankara David Satterfield has been summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry over the US House of Representatives' recently passed resolution recognizing and condemning the Armenian genocide, the Anadolu news agency reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) US Ambassador to Ankara David Satterfield has been summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry over the US House of Representatives' recently passed resolution recognizing and condemning the Armenian genocide, the Anadolu news agency reported on Wednesday.

The resolution was passed by a 405-11 vote.

Turkey has repeatedly denied accusations of committing the genocide, claiming that both Armenians and Turks were victims of the violence.