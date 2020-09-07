UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ankara Tells NATO Of Readiness To Start Dialogue With Athens - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 06:20 PM

Ankara Tells NATO of Readiness to Start Dialogue With Athens - Defense Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Turkey has positively responded to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's call for negotiations with Greece amid escalation in the eastern Mediterranean, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Monday following a meeting between Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Chairman of the NATO Military Committee Stuart Peach.

Last week, Stoltenberg said that both Greece and Turkey had agreed to hold technical talks within the alliance to reduce the risk of further escalation. According to the Greek state-run news agency AMNA, diplomatic sources in Athens have refuted the secretary general's claims.

"During the meeting between Akar and Peach in Ankara, [the sides] have discussed recent developments in the eastern Mediterranean. The minister said that the appeal of the NATO secretary general for dialogue was met positively.

Turkey advocates for an approach that takes into account the interests of all countries with coastal areas in the eastern Mediterranean, in accordance with international law," the ministry said in a statement.

The Turkish minister also noted the need for other countries to use a rational approach to the issue and act in the spirit of the alliance.

The tensions between Ankara and Athens escalated last month after Turkey's Oruc Reis research vessel began exploration drilling in the Greek-claimed waters in the eastern Mediterranean. Greece, which considers this territory to be its exclusive economic zone, has mobilized its armed forces to high alert and vowed to protect its sovereign rights by all necessary means.

Both countries accuse each other of signing illegal deals on maritime rights with third countries.

Related Topics

NATO Turkey Alert Athens Ankara Alliance Greece All

Recent Stories

Emirates Diplomatic Academy, University for Peace ..

10 minutes ago

PM, COAS interest in improving Karachi situation l ..

33 minutes ago

Workshop on Enhancing Science and Technology Educa ..

35 minutes ago

Online training on financial and administrative ma ..

35 minutes ago

OIC and The Gambia Review Latest Developments in I ..

35 minutes ago

Hub71 announces UAE national winners to participat ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.