Ankara Tells NATO of Readiness to Start Dialogue With Athens - Defense Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Turkey has positively responded to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's call for negotiations with Greece amid escalation in the eastern Mediterranean, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Monday following a meeting between Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Chairman of the NATO Military Committee Stuart Peach.

Last week, Stoltenberg said that both Greece and Turkey had agreed to hold technical talks within the alliance to reduce the risk of further escalation. According to the Greek state-run news agency AMNA, diplomatic sources in Athens have refuted the secretary general's claims.

"During the meeting between Akar and Peach in Ankara, [the sides] have discussed recent developments in the eastern Mediterranean. The minister said that the appeal of the NATO secretary general for dialogue was met positively.

Turkey advocates for an approach that takes into account the interests of all countries with coastal areas in the eastern Mediterranean, in accordance with international law," the ministry said in a statement.

The Turkish minister also noted the need for other countries to use a rational approach to the issue and act in the spirit of the alliance.

The tensions between Ankara and Athens escalated last month after Turkey's Oruc Reis research vessel began exploration drilling in the Greek-claimed waters in the eastern Mediterranean. Greece, which considers this territory to be its exclusive economic zone, has mobilized its armed forces to high alert and vowed to protect its sovereign rights by all necessary means.

Both countries accuse each other of signing illegal deals on maritime rights with third countries.