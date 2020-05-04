Ankara to Announce Contribution to COVID-19 Vaccine Efforts by May 23 - Erdogan

Ankara will announce its contribution to global efforts on developing a vaccine against coronavirus by May 23, when all assessments will be finalized, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at an EU-led pledging event on Monday

"COVID-19 vaccine must be the shared property of the whole mankind. In this regard, it is critical that global access to the vaccine to be produced is guaranteed and the principle of 'no one left behind' is implemented diligently. We will take all these matters into consideration when deciding on our financial contribution to vaccine development efforts.

We will announce the amount that we will determine following the assessments by May 23," Erdogan said.

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on March 11. According to data from the Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center, more than 3.5 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed globally since the start of the pandemic in December of last year. The global death toll from the viral disease stands at over 247,000.