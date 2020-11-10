Ankara to Congratulate US President-Elect After Official Results Declared - Ruling Party

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Turkey will congratulate whoever is elected to be the next US president after an official announcement on the result of the November 3 election, and will work together with him, a spokesman for the country's ruling Justice and Development Party, Omer Celik, said on Monday.

"We are monitoring the process and waiting when the winner is clearly decided since the filing of appeals is still ongoing. Turkey will congratulate the one who is officially declared the president and will work with him," Celik said.

Major US media outlets have already named Democratic candidate Joe Biden as the winner. Current President Donald Trump has not yet admitted defeat with his lawyers filing lawsuits in different states demanding to stop the ballot count and investigated purported violations.