Ankara to Continue Dialogue With UN to Remove Obstacles on Grain Deal - Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Ankara is aware of Russia's position on the lack of prospects for extending the grain deal and will continue to work together with the UN to remove obstacles, a source familiar with the talks told Sputnik on Tuesday.

On Monday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said that Moscow sees no prospects for extending the grain deal.

"Yes, we are aware (of Russia's position). The situation around the initiative is difficult, we are aware of problems, continue to work together with the UN to solve them," the source said.