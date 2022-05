Ankara to Discuss Black Sea Corridor, Grain With Russia - Cavusoglu

Ankara plans to discuss opening a security corridor in the Black Sea to transport Ukrainian grain with Moscow during Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's visit to Ankara in June, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) Ankara plans to discuss opening a security corridor in the Black Sea to transport Ukrainian grain with Moscow during Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's visit to Ankara in June, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

"Lavrov will arrive in Turkey on June 8 to discuss the opening of a security corridor in the Black Sea, including the issue of transporting ships with grain," Cavusoglu told reporters.