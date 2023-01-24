UrduPoint.com

Ankara To Hold Quran Reverence Act Outside Turkish Embassy In Stockholm - Diyanet Head

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Ankara to Hold Quran Reverence Act Outside Turkish Embassy in Stockholm - Diyanet Head

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) The Quran veneration action will be held Tuesday in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, in the same place where far-right activists earlier burned the Muslim holy book, Turkey's Religious Affairs Directorate (Diyanet) head Ali Erbas said.

On Saturday, Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the far-right Danish political party Stram Kurs, burned a copy of the Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm after receiving a permission from the authorities. The burning of the Quran was condemned by many countries, including Turkey, whose foreign ministry called it a "vile attack" on the holy book and "another example of the alarming level that Islamophobia and, racist and discriminatory movements have reached in Europe."

"A reverence act for the Quran will take place in front of the Turkish embassy at the site where the Quran was desecrated," Erbas said on Monday, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

Erbas noted that the program will include a reading of surahs (the Quran's chapters) from the Muslim holy book with explanation and translation in Turkish, Swedish and English, according to the report.

"Our task is to eradicate evil and turn it into good. Muslims should always remain vigilant, reading, understanding, protecting and respecting our holy book. We must instill this spirit in our children and youth," Erbas added.

On Saturday, the Turkish foreign ministry said that Paludan's action was a clear violation of Sweden's obligations under a tripartite memorandum it signed with Turkey and Finland to mend disagreements for NATO membership, specifically its clause on preventing the propaganda of terrorist organizations. In addition, Turkey unilaterally canceled the upcoming visit of Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson to Ankara, where he was expected to discuss Stockholm's application for NATO membership.

On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Sweden should not expect Turkish support for its bid to join NATO after such anti-Turkish and anti-Islamic actions.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist NATO Europe Turkey Visit Stockholm Same Ankara Reading Sweden Finland SITE Tayyip Erdogan Muslim From

Recent Stories

Electricity completely restored across Pakistan: E ..

Electricity completely restored across Pakistan: Energy Minister

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th January 2023

3 hours ago
 Ukrainian Conflict to Cost German Economy $190Bln ..

Ukrainian Conflict to Cost German Economy $190Bln or 4.5% of GDP in 2023 - Study

13 hours ago
 US House Oversight Chair Seeks Info on Visitors to ..

US House Oversight Chair Seeks Info on Visitors to Biden's Home Amid Documents S ..

13 hours ago
 19 people shifted to Panahgah in Faisalabad

19 people shifted to Panahgah in Faisalabad

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.