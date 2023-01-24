Ankara to Hold Quran Reverence Act Outside Turkish Embassy in Stockholm - Diyanet Head

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) The Quran veneration action will be held Tuesday in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, in the same place where far-right activists earlier burned the Muslim holy book, Turkey's Religious Affairs Directorate (Diyanet) head Ali Erbas said.

On Saturday, Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the far-right Danish political party Stram Kurs, burned a copy of the Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm after receiving a permission from the authorities. The burning of the Quran was condemned by many countries, including Turkey, whose foreign ministry called it a "vile attack" on the holy book and "another example of the alarming level that Islamophobia and, racist and discriminatory movements have reached in Europe."

"A reverence act for the Quran will take place in front of the Turkish embassy at the site where the Quran was desecrated," Erbas said on Monday, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

Erbas noted that the program will include a reading of surahs (the Quran's chapters) from the Muslim holy book with explanation and translation in Turkish, Swedish and English, according to the report.

"Our task is to eradicate evil and turn it into good. Muslims should always remain vigilant, reading, understanding, protecting and respecting our holy book. We must instill this spirit in our children and youth," Erbas added.

On Saturday, the Turkish foreign ministry said that Paludan's action was a clear violation of Sweden's obligations under a tripartite memorandum it signed with Turkey and Finland to mend disagreements for NATO membership, specifically its clause on preventing the propaganda of terrorist organizations. In addition, Turkey unilaterally canceled the upcoming visit of Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson to Ankara, where he was expected to discuss Stockholm's application for NATO membership.

On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Sweden should not expect Turkish support for its bid to join NATO after such anti-Turkish and anti-Islamic actions.