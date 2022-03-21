UrduPoint.com

Ankara To Refuse Washington's Proposal To Send S-400s To Kiev - Vatan Party

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2022 | 12:00 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) Ankara will not accept Washington's proposal to transfer the purchased Russian S-400 systems to Kiev, Dogu Perincek, the chairman of the left-wing Turkish Vatan Party, told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported, citing sources, that the US has suggested to Turkey to send its Russian-made S-400 missile defense systems to Ukraine. The move is part of Washington's effort to find Russian or Soviet-made anti-aircraft missile systems to deliver to Kiev amid the conflict with Russia.

"The US does not have the authority to order Turkey around. The Turkish government will by no means accept an order like handing over Russian S-400s to Ukraine.

.. The Turkish government has no such chance. It is impossible that the Turkish government will be willing to even listen to such orders. This information is typical American intelligence propaganda. We have gone through this many times. Again, this is not possible. Such pressure cannot break Turkey," Perincek said.

In 2019, the US suspended Turkey's participation in its F-35 program over Ankara's purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system and later completely removed it from the project. Despite harsh backlash form the US and NATO over the purchase, Turkey has insisted that it will continue to use the S-400s.

