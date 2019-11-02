Ankara to Remain Committed to Enhancing OIC Mediation Agenda - Foreign Minister

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Friday stressed the importance of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) mediation agenda, noting that Turkey will continue bolstering the organization's mediation capacity

"At 3rd OIC Member States Conference on Mediation, emphasized importance of mediation activities in OIC geography where 60% of conflicts worldwide are taking place. Will continue contributing to activities in this field of the second largest international organization @OIC_OCI," the minister wrote on his official Twitter account.

The OIC comprises 57 member countries from four continents and is the world's largest inter-governmental organization apart from the United Nations, according to its official website. The organization serves to protect Muslims' interests around the world.