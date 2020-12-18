UrduPoint.com
Ankara To Restore Oil Transit Via Damaged Kirkuk-Ceyhan Pipeline Swiftly - Erdogan

Ankara to Restore Oil Transit Via Damaged Kirkuk-Ceyhan Pipeline Swiftly - Erdogan

Turkey and Iraq intend to fully repair the Kirkuk-Ceyhan Oil Pipeline which was damaged in a terrorist attack in October in the soonest possible time, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Turkey and Iraq intend to fully repair the Kirkuk-Ceyhan Oil Pipeline which was damaged in a terrorist attack in October in the soonest possible time, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday.

"We want to supply the world market in large quantities of Iraqi oil as soon as possible, after completing the repair of the Kirkuk-Ceyhan oil pipeline, which was damaged due to an attack by IS [terror group banned in Russia]," Erdogan said at a joint press conference with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi, who is in Ankara on a visit.

Erdogan went on to say that Turkey and Iraq intend to increase their trade to $20 billion annually, roughly double the current volume.

