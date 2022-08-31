Ankara to Submit to NATO Recordings of Greece Using S-300 to Escort Turkish Jets - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Ankara intends to share with NATO member states radar recordings of Greece's alleged use of S-300 air defense systems in the pursuit of Turkish aircraft, A Haber tv channel reported, citing sources in the Ministry of Defense.

Turkey's defense ministry will send the radar data of the Greek S-300 air defense systems escorting the Turkish F-16 jets to NATO General Secretariat as well as to all 30 allied countries, the TV channel reported, adding that Greece continues to violate the Turkish waters and airspace.

Since the beginning of the year Greek military jets have violated Turkish airspace 256 times and chased Turkish planes 158 times, the TV channel said, adding that the Greek Coast Guard's boats also violated Turkey's waters 33 times.

CNN Turk broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing sources in the Turkish defense ministry, that Greece had deployed an S-300 air defense system to escort the F-16 fighters of the Turkish air forces performing a reconnaissance mission 10,000 feet west of Rhodes Island on August 23.

According to the Turkish media, the planes fulfilled their planned tasks and safely returned to their bases, despite the hostile actions.

Sources in the Greek Defense Ministry categorically denied Ankara's claims that Athens deployed its S-300 system in Crete against Turkey's F-16s, describing the statements as myths aimed at creating a hostile attitude toward Greece.

The relations between Athens and Ankara have been complicated for decades. The countries were on the verge of an armed conflict three times in the summer of 2020. Greece had to mobilize its armed forces after Turkey launched a seismic survey in the Eastern Mediterranean, the area that Athens considers its exclusive economic zone.