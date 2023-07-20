Open Menu

Ankara To Support Work Of Istanbul JCC With Necessary Number Of Employees - Source

Umer Jamshaid Published July 20, 2023 | 03:20 PM

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) Ankara intends to support the functioning of the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) of the Black Sea grain initiative with the necessary number of employees, a source in the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the IHA news agency reported, citing sources in the Turkish Defense Ministry, that Turkey is in contact with Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations on the resumption of the grain deal.

"While the initiatives continue (to resume the grain deal), we will support the functioning of the JCC with the necessary number of employees," the source said.

