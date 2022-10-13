Ankara to Work on Delivery of Russian Agriculture Products to Poor Countries - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Ankara and Moscow will work on the delivery of Russian agriculture products to poor countries, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

"We can work together to specify those countries that need Russian products.

It is important for us that the products are delivered to the countries in need. Even if these joint steps of Turkey and the Russian Federation disturb some well-known circles, they will make the needy countries happy," Erdogan said in Astana during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.