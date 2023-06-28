Open Menu

Ankara, UN Warn Western States About Risks Of Russia's Withdrawal From Grain Deal - Source

Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Ankara, UN Warn Western States About Risks of Russia's Withdrawal From Grain Deal - Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Chances of Russia withdrawing from the grain deal remain high, in this case prices for agricultural products will go up, Ankara and the UN warn Western states about this, a source familiar with the talks told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Last week, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said that Russia believes that July 18 will be the day of the grain deal's termination.

"In these negotiations, we (Ankara and the UN) warn our Western colleagues that further negative processes in the grain deal will lead to an increase in prices for agricultural products, and in general a big problem with food security in needy countries," the source said, adding that chances of Russia's withdrawal from the grain deal in July "remain high," but negotiations continue.

