UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ankara Urges EU To Boost Security Of Turkish Diplomatic Missions Amid Pro-Kurdish Rallies

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 04:44 PM

Ankara Urges EU to Boost Security of Turkish Diplomatic Missions Amid Pro-Kurdish Rallies

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Wednesday urged EU nations to bolster security near its diplomatic missions after pro-Kurdish activists hit European streets to protest Ankara's offensive in northern Syria

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Wednesday urged EU nations to bolster security near its diplomatic missions after pro-Kurdish activists hit European streets to protest Ankara's offensive in northern Syria.

Last week, Kurds and their sympathizers staged rallies in Belgium, France, Germany and Greece to call for more pressure on Turkey. In the Belgian city of Liege on Friday, police even had to use a water cannon to prevent clashes between local Kurds and Turks, according to media reports. In Berlin, after similar protests, a Turkish diplomatic vehicle caught fire in the early hours of Friday, with police not ruling out arson.

"In spite of all the notices given to the relevant countries' authorities, we witness in deep concern that the increase in the number of violent demonstrations and actions committed by PKK [the Kurdistan Workers' Party, banned in Turkey] fractions especially in the European countries is still continuing," the Turkish ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ministry reiterated that Ankara expected Europe to boost measures to "protect our diplomatic and consular missions, the safety of life and property of our citizens and personnel abroad, and to preserve the Turkish interests."

Turkey launched an offensive in northern Syria on October 9 in a bid to create a "safe zone" along the border that would be free of Kurdish militias, considered by Ankara an extension of the PKK.

Though Ankara insists that, among other things, its operation seeks to create conditions for refugees' return to the region, the military operation has already displaced at least 160,000 Syrians, the United Nations said on Monday.

Damascus, which sees the operation as an assault on Syria's sovereignty, has sent its forces to the north to counter the Turkish offensive. The Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that the Syrian army had taken control over Manbij, Dadat and Umm-Mial.

Related Topics

Fire Protest Army Police United Nations Syria Water Russia Europe Turkey France Vehicle Germany Liege Berlin Manbij Ankara Belgium Greece October Border Media All Refugee

Recent Stories

Free medical camp organized by HomeNet in Karachi

2 minutes ago

ENOC now fueling in Sharjah

14 minutes ago

Pakistan U19 team to leave for Beijing tonight

19 minutes ago

Atif Aslam wishes birthday to his wife, admires he ..

25 minutes ago

NYUAD researchers release new date palm genome seq ..

44 minutes ago

Short film on Emirati craft to premier at Manarat ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.