Ankara Urges Israel Against Obstructing Palestinian Elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 04:52 PM

Turkey urges Israel not to hinder Palestinian elections in East Jerusalem, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday after Palestine announced it would postpone the May vote over Israel's stance

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Turkey urges Israel not to hinder Palestinian elections in East Jerusalem, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday after Palestine announced it would postpone the May vote over Israel's stance.

"We call upon the Israeli Government to end its obstructive policies and to respect the provisions of the 1995 Oslo Interim Agreement, so that the Palestinian elections will be conducted at the earliest possibility," the ministry said.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced on Thursday that the first Palestinian national elections in 15 years, scheduled for May 22, would be postponed.

Abbas blamed Israel for hindering vote in East Jerusalem. He said, the vote would be postponed until Israel allowed the participation of East Jerusalem Palestinians in the elections.

The last parliamentary elections were held by Palestinians in 2006. After Abbas announced plans to hold elections on May 22, 2021, it created a rising expectation of rapprochement among the Palestinian factions.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry expressed hope in Friday's statement that the election delay would not undermine reconciliation between Palestinians.

