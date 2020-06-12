Ankara Urges US Not to Politicize Jail Term of Ex-US Consulate Staffer Convicted of Spying

Ankara asks Washington to respect the independence of the judiciary and refrain from politicizing the sentence handed down to a former employee of the US Consulate General in Istanbul, Metin Topuz, who was jailed for eight years and nine months on espionage charges, Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) Ankara asks Washington to respect the independence of the judiciary and refrain from politicizing the sentence handed down to a former employee of the US Consulate General in Istanbul, Metin Topuz, who was jailed for eight years and nine months on espionage charges, Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said on Friday.

On Thursday, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo voiced his concerns over the sentence issued for spying and ties to the movement of Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen, considered to be a terrorist organization by Turkey. Pompeo described the court ruling as undermining the US-Turkey relations.

"We are urging the US authorities to respect the principle of an independent court and refrain from the attitude aimed at trying to influence the judiciary as well as politicizing Turkey's independent court rulings," Aksoy said in a statement, while also criticizing the US for refusing to extradite Gulen to Turkey.

Fethullah Gulen, a former political ally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, currently resides in the United States. The Turkish government accuses his organization of plotting the 2016 attempted military coup.