Ankara Urges US To Respect Turkish Judicial Proceedings In Light Of Kavala's Arrest

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 05:20 PM

Ankara Urges US to Respect Turkish Judicial Proceedings in Light of Kavala's Arrest

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Thursday called on the United States to respect the country's legal processes and not interfere in its internal affairs amid the US' calls to release Turkish businessman Osman Kavala from detention.

On Wednesday, the US State Department urged Turkey to ensure a just and transparent resolution in the Kavala case that was in line with domestic laws and international obligations. Kavala had been in detention for more than three years before he was acquitted last February of having ties to the anti-government Gezi Park protests in 2013. He was immediately rearrested with a new set of charges leveled against him, this time accusing him of having played a role in the failed 2016 coup attempt in Turkey.

"Judicial proceedings against Osman Kavala carried out by independent courts are continuing. Everyone must respect these processes. ... Turkey is a state of law. No state or anyone can give orders to Turkish courts about judicial proceedings," Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said in a statement.

The diplomat added that efforts to intervene in this legal proceeding were "unprincipled."

Kavala, a prominent businessman, has been involved in philanthropy, supporting cultural and human rights foundations in Turkey. He has denied all charges leveled against him.

