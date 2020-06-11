UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ankara Urges Washington To Take More Active Role In Libyan Settlement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 08:31 PM

Ankara Urges Washington to Take More Active Role in Libyan Settlement

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday called on the United States to enhance its role in settling the conflict in Libya

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday called on the United States to enhance its role in settling the conflict in Libya.

On June 8, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held phone talks with US President Donald Trump, during which the parties addressed the current developments in Libya and Syria. The topic was also raised during Erdogan's phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin two days later. The leaders expressed deep concern over the ongoing large-scale clashes in Libya.

"The situation in Libya was discussed by the presidents of Turkey and the United States.

Washington makes statements on Libya, but they are not in the field. The United States should play a more active role in Libya. We talked about it with them. We will work on this issue at the level of the presidents, foreign and defense ministers of both countries. There is the need to take steps faster," Cavusoglu told Turkey's NTV broadcaster.

Turkey has provided support to Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) during the ongoing conflict with the Libyan National Army. Turkish troops and military equipment were shipped to Libya after the GNA made an official request for military assistance at the end of 2019.

Related Topics

Army Syria Russia Turkey Washington Trump Vladimir Putin United States Libya Tayyip Erdogan June 2019 Government

Recent Stories

Chairman Sharjah Airport Authority elected Second ..

50 minutes ago

SSD’s ‘Giving Box’ provides 2,000 food boxes ..

51 minutes ago

Zakat Fund offers AED38.6 million to support proje ..

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed says &#039;global cooperation an ..

1 hour ago

Realme leaps intolocal AIOT industry kicking off w ..

1 hour ago

NAB advises Shehbaz Sharif to go to Shaukat Khanum ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.