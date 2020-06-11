Ankara Urges Washington to Take More Active Role in Libyan Settlement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday called on the United States to enhance its role in settling the conflict in Libya.

On June 8, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held phone talks with US President Donald Trump, during which the parties addressed the current developments in Libya and Syria. The topic was also raised during Erdogan's phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin two days later. The leaders expressed deep concern over the ongoing large-scale clashes in Libya.

"The situation in Libya was discussed by the presidents of Turkey and the United States.

Washington makes statements on Libya, but they are not in the field. The United States should play a more active role in Libya. We talked about it with them. We will work on this issue at the level of the presidents, foreign and defense ministers of both countries. There is the need to take steps faster," Cavusoglu told Turkey's NTV broadcaster.

Turkey has provided support to Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) during the ongoing conflict with the Libyan National Army. Turkish troops and military equipment were shipped to Libya after the GNA made an official request for military assistance at the end of 2019.