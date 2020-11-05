UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ankara Vows 'firm' Response To French Ban On Turkish Group

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 12:13 AM

Ankara vows 'firm' response to French ban on Turkish group

Turkey vowed on Wednesday to deliver a firm response to France's decision to disband the Turkish ultra-nationalist Grey Wolves group

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Turkey vowed on Wednesday to deliver a firm response to France's decision to disband the Turkish ultra-nationalist Grey Wolves group.

"We stress the need to protect the freedom of assembly and expression of Turks in France... and will respond in the firmest way possible to this decision," the Turkish foreign minister said in a statement.

Related Topics

Assembly Turkey France

Recent Stories

Eyes turn to Fed as US presidency remains in limbo ..

46 minutes ago

Stocks rally despite US vote uncertainty

29 seconds ago

Arsenal's Luiz available for Molde tie as Arteta l ..

46 minutes ago

EU, Pakistan resolve to promote interfaith harmony ..

30 seconds ago

Preparations reviewed for Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) We ..

32 seconds ago

Kenya extends Covid curfew as numbers rise

33 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.