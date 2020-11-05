Ankara vows 'firm' response to French ban on Turkish group

(@FahadShabbir)

Turkey vowed on Wednesday to deliver a firm response to France's decision to disband the Turkish ultra-nationalist Grey Wolves group

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Turkey vowed on Wednesday to deliver a firm response to France's decision to disband the Turkish ultra-nationalist Grey Wolves group.

"We stress the need to protect the freedom of assembly and expression of Turks in France... and will respond in the firmest way possible to this decision," the Turkish foreign minister said in a statement.