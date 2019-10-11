ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) US President Donald Trump's threats on Twitter will not make Turkey change its policy regarding the ongoing military operation in northeastern Syria, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

On Monday, Trump promised on Twitter to "obliterate" Turkey' s economy in case it took actions in Syria that were considered to be unacceptable by him.

"Had we been afraid of some statements we would not have started the operation in Syria. I cannot comment Trump's tweets ... The main thing is that despite any statements Turkey will do what it must and what it considers to be necessary," Cavusoglu told CNN Turk tv channel.

On Wednesday, Turkey started Operation Peace Spring against Kurdish fighters as well as the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) to neutralize terror threats against Turkey and establish a safe zone. The Syrian government has condemned the Turkish offensive in northern Syria as an act of aggression, and this sentiment has since been echoed by Russia, and a number of Arab and Western nations.

According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, since the beginning of Operation Peace Spring Turkey's military has struck 181 Kurdish armed groups operating in the region killing 174 alleged terrorists.