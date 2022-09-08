Ankara Wants Russian Grain Supplies to World Markets to Start at Earliest - Erdogan

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Ankara seeks that Russian grain supplies to world markets begin as soon as possible, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

"There are no deliveries from the Russian side ... Grain in the framework of the grain deal goes to wealthy countries, not to those in need ... We want the deliveries of Russian grain to start. We expect it," Erdogan told reporters during his visit to Croatia.