Ankara Wants to Make Journalists Pay Price of Tense Russia-Turkey Ties - Journalist Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) The Turkish authorities want to make journalists pay the price of tense relations between Russia and Turkey, Gokhan Durmus, the chairperson of the Journalist's Union of Turkey, told Sputnik.

"Turkish authorities want to make the journalists pay the price of escalated relations between Russia and Turkey in light of the attack on Turkish soldiers in the Syrian province of Idlib," Durmus said.

He added that the detention "was totally unacceptable."

Late Saturday, three Sputnik Turkey employees were detained, later the agency said that Sputnik Turkey editor in chief, Mahir Boztepe was also detained. They were all released on Sunday.