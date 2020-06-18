Ankara, Washington Agree to Join Forces in Libya - Turkish Foreign Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US leader Donald Trump have agreed to cooperate in Libya, gripped by a nine-year civil war, the Turkish foreign minister said Thursday.

"Our president suggested to Trump that we could cooperate there, and Trump reacted positively," Mevlut Cavusoglu said during a video conference.

He added that his ministry as well as the Turkish military and intelligence had been ordered to coordinate their actions in Libya with the US.

"We are conducting this work," Cavusoglu said.

Libya has been split between two rival administrations since its longtime leader was deposed and killed in a NATO-led operation in 2011. Turkey supports Tripoli's UN-backed Government of National Accord, while its regional rivals back eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar.