Ankara Welcomes Election of New Temporary Unified Executive Authority in Libya

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) Turkey welcomes the election of a new temporary executive authority by representatives of Libya's warring sides, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the UN-led Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) in Geneva voted for the new temporary executive, with Mohammad Younes Menfi elected as the new head of the presidency council and Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah as the new prime minister. The interim government will be in charge until a national general election takes place on December 24.

"We welcome the designation of the President and members of the Presidency Council and the Prime Minister who will serve until the general elections that are scheduled to be held on 24 December 2021 in Libya ... We hope that the new Government of National Unity will be formed and take office as soon as possible on the basis of the Road Map adopted by the LPDF," the ministry said in a press release.

According to the ministry, this democratic step provides a significant opportunity for preserving Libya's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity as well as securing the political unity of the country.

"Turkey, rejecting the military methods right along, reckons that the international community will not allow this time those who may try to spoil this historic opportunity for a lasting political solution in Libya," the press release added.

Libya has been torn by internal conflicts since 2011 when its longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and murdered. The North African country has been split between rival administrations for years, with the western part being controlled by the Government of National Accord and the eastern part by the Libyan National Army.

In early November, the warring sides agreed to launch the UN-led talks to find a political solution to the Libyan crisis. In mid-November, participants agreed on a road map for the unification of state power bodies in the country.