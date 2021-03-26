Ankara Welcomes Positive Agenda of EU Summit on Turkey Despite Some Claims - Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Ankara welcomes the positive agenda of the EU Summit on Turkey despite some unfounded claims in the final document, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

"The report on political, economic and commercial relations between Turkey and the European Union, on which the final communique of the EU Summit was adopted, was prepared under the impact of claims by several member states and from a unilateral perspective; however, it points out the need for a positive agenda.

Nevertheless, we welcome the provisions of the document on promoting the Turkish-EU relations on the basis of the positive agenda, and the rhetoric of the summit's final communique," the ministry said in a statement on late Thursday.