UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ankara Welcomes Positive Agenda Of EU Summit On Turkey Despite Some Claims - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 04:00 AM

Ankara Welcomes Positive Agenda of EU Summit on Turkey Despite Some Claims - Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Ankara welcomes the positive agenda of the EU Summit on Turkey despite some unfounded claims in the final document, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

"The report on political, economic and commercial relations between Turkey and the European Union, on which the final communique of the EU Summit was adopted, was prepared under the impact of claims by several member states and from a unilateral perspective; however, it points out the need for a positive agenda.

Nevertheless, we welcome the provisions of the document on promoting the Turkish-EU relations on the basis of the positive agenda, and the rhetoric of the summit's final communique," the ministry said in a statement on late Thursday.

Related Topics

Turkey European Union Ankara From

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted drone attack ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 38th Arab I ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives condolences from Arab ..

4 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Kuwaiti For ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Argentinian President&# ..

5 hours ago

Biden Sets New Goal of Administering 200Mln COVID- ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.