Ankara Welcomes Taliban's 'Moderate' Statements - Erdogan

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 12:10 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The Turkish authorities welcome "moderate" statements of the Taliban movement (recognized as terrorist group and banned in Russia), which came to power in Afghanistan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

"Regardless of who is in power, in good or bad times, we will be committed to helping the brothers in Afghanistan. We have previously said that we accept the leadership of the Taliban, this position we adhere to now. We welcome the moderate statements of the Taliban leadership," Erdogan said in an interview with Turkish tv channels.

