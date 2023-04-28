Ankara Will Get Back Its Money Paid for Purchase of F-35 Jets From US - Cavusoglu

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Turkey will get back its money paid for the purchase of F-35 fighter jets from the United States, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday.

In April 2021, the United States excluded Turkey from the F-35 program after Ankara purchased Russia's S-400 air defense systems.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said later that year that Washington had offered that Ankara buy F-16 jets instead, one generation behind the F-35s. However, the deal needs approval of the US Congress.

"We gave money for F-35s, we made a contribution, we will get our money back. Our exit from this system was the driving force to accelerate our own production, but CAATSA (Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, under which Ankara was excluded from the f-35 program) is wrong. On the other hand, we are looking at trade (with the US), it is growing rapidly," Cavusoglu said, as quoted by the Hurriyet newspaper.