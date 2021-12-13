Ankara, Yerevan to Appoint Special Envoys to Normalize Relations - Foreign Minister

Turkey and Armenia will appoint special envoys to normalize relations, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) Turkey and Armenia will appoint special envoys to normalize relations, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

"To normalize relations with Armenia, we will soon mutually appoint special representatives," Cavusoglu said, speaking in parliament.

He added that charter flights with Yerevan wщгдв also be opened.

There are no diplomatic relations between Turkey and Armenia, the border between the two countries has been closed since 1993 at the initiative of Ankara. Difficult relations between the countries are caused by a number of circumstances related, in particular, to Ankara's support for the Azerbaijani position on the Karabakh problem and Turkey's acute reaction to the process of international recognition of the 1915 Armenian genocide in the Ottoman Empire.